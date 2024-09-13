Governor Parson awards Public Safety Medals to responders for heroism in 2023

Governor Mike Parson awarded Missouri Public Safety Medals to 28 first responders on Friday for their life-saving actions during 2023. These include the Medal of Valor, the Governor’s Award, and the Red, White, and Blue Heart Award, which are Missouri’s highest honors for first responders. Two Red, White, and Blue Heart Awards were presented posthumously. Additionally, three civilians received the Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award for their brave assistance during emergency situations.

“This ceremony is a powerful reminder of the courage and dedication of our first responders who risk their lives to protect Missourians,” said Governor Parson. “We honor these brave individuals who have acted to prevent drownings, end violent threats, and rescue those in life-threatening situations. We extend our deepest gratitude to them and their families.”

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe also spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by two officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. “We also honor three civilians, one of whom is just 11 years old, who bravely stepped up during critical moments,” he said.

The awards were presented during a ceremony in Jefferson City, attended by family members and colleagues of the recipients.

Destiny Brant, nominated by Matthews Volunteer Fire Department – On the afternoon of Sunday, August 6, 2023, a vehicle with five people inside rolled over on rain-soaked Highway H, one-half mile west of Matthews. The overturned vehicle landed in a flooded ditch. Destiny Brant, who had just graduated from college a few weeks earlier, and her mother were driving to their home in Canalou when they spotted the overturned vehicle in the floodwater. Without regard for her own safety, Brant entered the ditch, swam through four-foot-deep water and pulled two children from the vehicle. Upon arrival, Matthews’ firefighters quickly went to work and extricated the three others still entrapped in the vehicle. All five victims recovered from minor injuries. Brant, who had just left Sunday church services, courageously acted as a true Good Samaritan.

Louis Miklovic, nominated by Missouri State Park Rangers – On September 1, 2023, tragedy struck during an annual family camping trip to Washington State Park, on the border of Washington and Jefferson counties. Joshua Miklovic and his two sons had hiked into Big Foot Cave. As they exited the cave, six-year-old Peter lost his footing and was teetering off the edge of the bluff. Joshua attempted to pull Peter back, but father and son fell 80 feet off the bluff and then tumbled down another 100 feet of steep, rocky terrain. Eleven-year-old Louis immediately sprinted to the trailhead parking lot, and found a park ranger, and the urgent need for help. He then led State Park Ranger Jacob Jenkins to a location where they could observe his father and brother. While Ranger Jenkins called for additional assistance, Louis used his cellphone to explain what had occurred to other family members. While Peter was alert with no major injuries, his father had suffered a broken back, severe head laceration, and a concussion. First responders created a rope system and rappelled to the victims. The only way to evacuate Joshua, who was in critical condition, was to lower him down the bluff to the Big River and then use a small boat to transport him to a park beach and then fly him by helicopter to a hospital. Peter had a minor head laceration that required nine staples. Joshua required multiple surgeries and 150 stitches to close a nine-inch head laceration and continues to recover. Despite the trauma of witnessing his father and brother fall from the bluff, Louis immediately went for help, provided complete and accurate information to rangers, remained calm throughout the ordeal, and continued to share helpful information with first responders.

Joshua Dunn, nominated by Missouri State Park Rangers – On September 2, 2023, a visitor to Montauk State Park accidentally cut himself in his upper leg with a filet knife, causing a deep laceration that resulted in a life-threatening loss of blood. A bystander, Joshua Dunn, sprang to action and quickly fashioned a makeshift tourniquet, which, when applied with sterile gauze, stopped the bleeding. Mr. Dunn tended to the victim until EMS arrived and took over. A helicopter evacuated the victim to a medical facility. Because of the severity of the wound and the loss of blood, Mr. Dunn’s care along with assistance from a State Park Ranger and the Montauk Fire Department likely saved the victim’s life.

Governor’s Medal: Awarded to a group of public safety officers in recognition of acts above and beyond the call of normal duty during a critical incident in which the collective performance of the group was essential to the successful resolution of the incident.

Robert Fincher, Dalton Koch, James Mora, Wade McElfresh, and Tom Thompson, O’Fallon Police Department – On the afternoon of October 10, 2023, a 13-year-old boy experiencing a mental health crisis ran from his middle school to the Sonderen Street overpass over Interstate 70 with the intention of taking his own life by jumping from the overpass. Responding units arrived in less than three minutes and found the boy straddling the concrete barrier over I-70. Officers Mora, Koch, and Fincher made contact with the boy and worked to establish a rapport with him, but he only wanted to speak with Officer Mora. Meanwhile, Sergeant Thompson supervised the scene on the overpass and staged firefighters and ambulance personnel to be ready to render first aid. Sergeant McElfresh closed the interstate and then directed that several tractor-trailers be positioned under the overpass to break the juvenile’s fall, if necessary. Because the boy was swinging both his legs over the bridge ledge with nothing but the interstate beneath him, Officer Mora repeatedly inched closer. Mora closed the distance between them by displaying pictures of his dog on his cellphone, but the boy was still in crisis. Once he was close enough and the boy became distracted, Officer Mora risked his own life by lunging at the boy and then began pulling him back from the ledge. Officers Koch and Fincher helped secure the juvenile who was quite large for his age. Other officers assisted Officer Mora in getting the boy back to a safe position on the bridge. During a pressure-filled, life-or-death incident over loud, swift-moving interstate traffic with a distraught boy’s life hanging in the balance, Sergeants McElfresh and Thompson and Officers Fincher, Koch, and Mora demonstrated compassion, creative thinking, teamwork, and unflinching determination to save a life.

Nicole Ellzey and Scharihen Ward, Missouri Department of Corrections – On the afternoon of November 16, 2023, in the Jefferson City Correctional Center’s Housing Unit 3, an officer instructed an offender to return to his cell from an area considered out of bounds. Officer Ward was requested to assist in attempting to gain compliance. Once Officer Ward arrived at the scene, the offender struck her in the face with a closed fist several times. The offender then pulled a 7-inch metal prison-made weapon and began slashing and stabbing the other officer in the head, face, and arm. Sergeant Ellzey observed the struggle from outside the wing, gained access and helped the officers take the offender to the floor. Sergeant Ellzey then got the weapon away from the offender. Officer Ward was then able to fully restrain the offender. Officer Ward suffered a puncture wound and bruising and swelling to her face. Sergeant Ellzey and Officer Ward, who like all corrections officers serve without firearms, risked their own lives to control a violent offender who possessed a lethal prison-made weapon, preventing additional lethal threats to staff and other offenders. Scharihen Ward has been promoted to sergeant. Sadly, Sergeant Ellzey died unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on June 9, 2024. She was 46.

Medal of Valor: Missouri’s highest award recognizing public safety officers who exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness and presence of mind, and unusual swiftness of action, regardless of his or her safety, in the attempt to save or protect human life.

Jacob Peck, Shaun Goodwin, and Dakota Harrington, Sikeston Department of Public Safety – Just before 1 a.m. on February 6, 2023, Officers Peck, Harrington, and Goodwin responded to a residential area for reports of a person shot and began canvassing the area for a suspect. They then received information that the suspect was believed to be close to a pool in a nearby apartment complex. The three officers resumed their search in that area and located a juvenile outside the suspect’s apartment. The girl told the officers the suspect had entered the apartment armed with a pistol a few moments earlier and said he intended to kill himself. She said her 12-year-old brother was still inside the apartment. The officers then heard a single gunshot from inside the apartment. Fearing for the safety of the child and without regard for their own safety, Officers Peck, Goodwin, and Harrington immediately ran to the apartment door, forced it open, and located the 12-year-old lying in bed near the door. As the officers began getting the child up to remove him from the apartment, the suspect opened fire from a bedroom, firing about half a dozen shots at the officers. Despite being under fire, the officers managed to get the child out of the apartment and to safety. The Sikeston department’s tactical team and negotiators later arrested the gunman without further incident. When the life of an innocent child was at risk, Officers Peck, Goodwin, and Harrington, acted without hesitation to protect the child, despite the danger a suicidal gunman posed to themselves. Jacob Peck was promoted to Sergeant in May 2023.

Sean Miskovic and Lucas Roethlisberger, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department – On the night of February 2, 2023, Officers Miskovic and Roethlisberger were on patrol in a marked vehicle in the Soulard neighborhood when they spotted a pickup truck with no license plates. It matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection with a robbery two days earlier. The officers radioed their location as they began following the vehicle and waiting for an assist from other officers. Once notified another patrol vehicle was in the area, Officers Miskovic and Roethlisberger activated their lights and sirens. The suspect vehicle then led the officers through the Soulard neighborhood and crashed into a courtyard; its airbags deployed. As Officer Miskovic approached the suspect vehicle, the driver exited with a handgun and began firing at Officers Miskovic and Roethlisberger. Officer Miskovic took cover behind a tree and fired a round from his handgun, which then jammed. As Officer Miskovic attempted to clear his gun, Officer Roethlisberger fired at the suspect and took cover. Officer Miskovic, with a new magazine, fired another round but his gun jammed again. When the gunman took off on foot, both Miskovic and Roethlisberger pursued him despite having been shot. The suspect had been struck by a bullet in his right leg. The suspect discarded his gun as he ran, and Officer Roethlisberger captured him. Arriving officers drove Miskovic to Barnes Hospital and Roethlisberger to St. Louis University Hospital. Roethlisberger was treated for a gunshot wound to his right torso and released. He insisted on being transported to Barnes Hospital to be by the side of his partner, Officer Miskovic, who was being treated for gunshot wounds to his right torso and right arm. Officer Miskovic was treated and released the following day. The gunman was a convicted felon, in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics in the stolen vehicle. In addition to being shot, the officers’ police vehicle was struck by at least 13 rounds. Under heavy fire, and despite both being wounded, Officers Miskovic and Roethlisberger acted with tremendous bravery, removing a dangerous felon from the streets of St. Louis. Sean Miskovic is now an officer with the Olivette Police Department.

Jeffrey Clouse, Ferguson Police Department – On March 17, 2023, Officer Clouse responded to a call for a person in crisis at Ferguson’s January Wabash Park. The man was naked and suffering from a mental episode and ran into the park’s lake and appeared to be attempting to drown himself in the frigid water. Without hesitation, Officer Clouse removed his duty belt, emptied his pockets, and jumped into the lake. Once Officer Clouse reached him, the man kicked and shoved Clouse away. However, Officer Clouse overcame the resistance and managed to subdue the man and then safely bring him back to the edge of the lake and lift him so that assisting officers could pull him out of the water. When a man was experiencing a mental health crisis and endangering his own life, Officer Clouse acted with swift determination and successfully rescued the man, despite his efforts to thwart the rescue effort.

Channing Cochran and David Ostendorf, Independence Police Department – On April 17, 2023, Officers Cochran and Ostendorf were dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries at U.S. Highway 40 and 47th Street in Independence. Upon arrival, one of the vehicles was on fire with a passenger trapped inside. The driver had been able to exit the vehicle with a two-month-old child. But the other passenger had a serious leg injury that prevented him from getting out, and he was slipping in and out of consciousness. Officers Cochran and Ostendorf fought through intense heat and smoke as they worked to free the victim and the fire encroached on the passenger compartment. They were able to pull the victim out of the vehicle and drag him to safety only seconds before the fire intensified and reached the interior of the vehicle. With time running short and an injured man trapped inside a burning vehicle, Officers Cochran and Ostendorf acted swiftly and with single-minded determination saved the victim’s life.

Travis Sanders, Greene County Sheriff’s Office – At about 10 a.m. on April 23, 2023, Corporal Sanders responded to an isolated rural area in Greene County after a man wearing an ankle monitor left a suicide note for his family and made a suicidal statement. He said he intended to kill himself rather than go back to prison. The subject was tracked to his location through the ankle monitor. Corporal Sanders located the subject as he appeared to be drowning in Pickerel Creek close to its confluence with Big Sac River. He was in three to four feet of water, bent forward into the floating brush with his head in the water. He was sucking in water as he breathed, gasping and vomiting. From the creek bank, Corporal Sanders attempted to keep the subject’s head out of the water without success. Corporal Sanders removed his duty belt, entered the chilly water, and pulled the subject to the bank, where a civilian helped pull him out of the water. Fire and EMS radios did not work in the isolated area and the ambulance could not traverse woods and fields to the creek. For this reason, a helicopter was requested. Getting the patient to the helicopter’s landing area required Corporal Sanders and another officer to secure the patient to a stretcher and carry him across the creek and up a steep embankment. The patient was transported to a hospital and received life-saving treatment. With a man’s life in grave risk, Corporal Sanders thought creatively and acted decisively, overcoming many obstacles in the process of helping save the man’s life.

Alfred Allmon Jr., Nicholas Jones, William Stevenson, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department – On the afternoon of April 28, 2023, Officers Jones and Stevenson responded to an apartment building in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood, where relatives requested assistance with a man in a mental health crisis. At the apartment, they located the subject on a bathroom floor. EMS was called and responded. Officers Jones and Stevenson and a crisis response unit clinician attempted to talk with the man. Jones and Stevenson then attempted to lift the man from the floor, when he pulled a concealed pistol and fired two shots, striking Officer Stevenson in the right shoulder. The porcelain toilet was broken into several sharp pieces during the violent struggle as the officers worked to get the gun away from the subject, bring him under control, and protect their fellow officers. Officer Jones received a head injury in the struggle, and Officer Allmon, who had responded to an Officer in need of aid call, suffered a large laceration to his left arm. Officers Stevenson and Allmon were transported to Barnes Hospital. Officer Stevenson was treated for four puncture wounds to his right shoulder and released. Officer Allmon received stitches for the laceration to his arm. Officer Jones refused treatment at the scene. The gunman was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right hand and underwent a psychiatric evaluation. Despite being injured, the three officers worked together to control a violent gunman and never fired a shot despite the danger he posed.

Chris Coleman, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office – On May 21, 2023, Deputy Sheriff Chris Coleman responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway T near the intersection with Fiddle Creek Road. There were downed power lines, so Deputy Coleman closed Highway T. While directing traffic be saw that an Ameren Missouri truck had arrived; shortly after, he noticed smoke coming from the truck. He grabbed a fire extinguisher from his patrol vehicle and as he headed to the Ameren truck, he saw that the lineman was in contact with the truck, which was in contact with a live wire. Deputy Coleman extinguished the flames and, risking his safety to protect the lineman, grabbed the man by his pants leg and pulled him away from the electrified truck. The lineman was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Deputy Coleman called for medical assistance, warning that the truck posed a grave danger. EMS arrived and rendered aid to the worker. Deputy Coleman observed the truck was again igniting and extinguished the flames as the medical team cared for the lineman just a few feet away from the truck. The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital and survived his injuries. Deputy Coleman had alertly responded to a dynamic scene and his quick thinking helped save the lineman’s life.

Lance D. DeClue, Missouri State Highway Patrol – On the morning of July 28, 2023, Master Sergeant DeClue heard radio traffic indicating a Crawford County Sheriff’s deputy was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Route B and the suspect had fired several rounds from a handgun out his window toward the deputy. The deputy said the driver was headed toward Westover Road. Master Sergeant DeClue drove to Westover Road to deploy a tire deflation device but the pursuit had already passed the location. DeClue’s vehicle was not pursuit-rated, so he followed in the direction of the pursuit. The gunman was now reported to be passing in no passing zones and had almost struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. DeClue monitored traffic to figure out the next location where he could attempt a tire deflation and settled on Highway 49, but the gunman began crashing through gates into the Doe Run Mine property. DeClue then observed the vehicle turning around where one of the Doe Run Mine roads came to a dead end. He was now moving head-on toward DeClue’s patrol vehicle on a one lane road. DeClue determined he needed to end the pursuit immediately because the subject had already fired at a deputy and had attempted to ram civilian vehicles. DeClue cut the wheel of his patrol vehicle and rammed the suspect vehicle, disabling it. DeClue then exited his vehicle, drew his handgun, and ordered the subject to show his hands. The subject complied and was taken into custody. Throughout a dangerous ordeal in which the subject endangered the lives of many people, including DeClue, the master sergeant remained calm, methodical, and determined to take the safest course of action, ultimately capturing the subject by risking his own safety.

Larry Bunt Jr. and Clint Koons, O’Fallon Police Department – On the afternoon of December 3, 2023, a gunman fired at least three shots at the clocktower in front of O’Fallon City Hall. Officer Koons saw a vehicle matching the broadcasted vehicle description driving north on Main Street and quickly caught up with the suspect. He initiated a traffic stop and the suspect pulled over. Officer Koons exited his vehicle, took up a cover position, and issued commands to the suspect. The suspect ignored the orders and reached inside his vehicle. He then drove off. As he was fleeing, Officer Bunt arrived on the scene and took the primary unit position in an authorized pursuit; Officer Koons followed as the secondary unit. The gunman drove west on Highway P and entered a subdivision, coming to a stop in a cul-de-sac. He immediately exited the vehicle with his shotgun raised in the direction of both officers. The officers, fearing for their lives and the safety of the public, exchanged fire with the gunman, who then took cover at the front of his vehicle. Officers Koons and Bunt repositioned themselves for better cover. The gunman then stood up and pointed his shotgun at the officers, attempting to fire as he ran into an open field. The officers fired again, striking the gunman, who went down but continued to move with the shotgun by his side. Officers Koons and Bunt took cover and waited for additional officers to arrive. Once sufficient officers were on the scene, Officer Koons organized a team to take the gunman into custody. When officers reached the gunman, he was deceased. Officers Koons and Bunt, despite being under fire and extreme stress, put their own lives at risk to protect the public and contain a violent threat to the community.

Drew Goodale, Cape Girardeau Fire Department – On the evening of December 13, 2023, Firefighter/Paramedic Goodale was having dinner in a restaurant in New Hamburg, Missouri when a civilian came in and reported a house was on fire down the street. Goodale and the restaurant owner drove the short distance to the house. Flames were showing from a first-floor window and about 25% of the house was involved in fire. Goodale opened the front door to check if anyone was inside. He heard a person moaning in pain. Entering without any protective gear, he found the severely burned owner of the house about 20 feet from the door. Firefighter/Paramedic Goodale pulled the man out of the burning structure and onto the porch. Goodale and the restaurant owner then moved the victim to the yard. The two provided medical aid until fire and EMS personnel arrived. Goodale assisted in an ambulance as the victim was moved to an air medical landing zone for an air evacuation. The victim was intubated on the scene and flown to a hospital with severe burns. The victim spent about a week recovering in the hospital. Because of Firefighter/Paramedic Goodale’s swift and brave actions while off duty outside his own jurisdiction, the victim was rescued from his burning home minutes earlier than the local fire service’s arrival. Firefighter Goodale is now a member of the St. Charles Fire Department.

Justin McElroy, St. Joseph Police Department – On the night of December 26, 2023, Officer McElroy recognized a U-Haul box truck as the suspect vehicle in a commercial theft earlier in the day. He notified dispatch and attempted to make a traffic stop of the truck. Officer McElroy pursued the vehicle when the driver would not stop. The pursuit lasted for about three miles, during which another St. Joseph police officer deployed a tire deflation device, damaging several tires. A woman then called 911 and said she was a passenger in the truck. The truck then left the roadway in an industrial area, where it became stuck on railroad tracks. Officer McElroy exited his vehicle and ran to the truck, taking cover at the rear. As he peered around the back of the truck, he observed the driver partially open the door and aim a gun in Officer McElroy’s direction. Officer McElroy broke from his cover position and fired at the gunman, striking the door and the frame of the truck. The gunman fell from the vehicle with his gun and indicated he had been shot. Backup officers had arrived and now secured the passenger, who was unharmed. Officer McElroy, quickly moved to the gunman and attempted to render aid. The gunman was found not to have been shot and he was taken into custody. During a highly stressful pursuit and confrontation with an armed convicted felon, Officer McElroy remained calm, took account of a passenger in the stolen vehicle, and kept fellow officers informed at all times. His courageous efforts ended a dangerous situation for himself, his fellow officers, and the community.

Red, White, and Blue Heart Award: This annual award may be presented to any first responder who under honorable circumstances is critically, seriously, or fatally injured while performing official duties in the line of duty. The injury must require long-term treatment by a medical professional and considerable loss of time from duty.

James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ, Kansas City Police Department – On Feb. 15, 2023, Officer Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were in their patrol vehicle eastbound on East Truman Road with a green light when a driver ran through a red light at Benton Boulevard and crashed his vehicle into their vehicle. The motorist, who was driving at approximately 89 miles per hour, also killed a pedestrian. Officer Muhlbauer devoted his life to protecting the residents of Kansas City and for 20 years he excelled in his chosen profession, including in 2014, when he arrested a notorious murderer who had just killed five people. For the last year of their lives, Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ worked as inseparable partners and guardians of the community.

Mason Griffith and Adam Sullentrup, Herman Police Department – At about 9:30 p.m. on March 12, 2023, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup responded to a disturbance call at Casey’s convenience store on Highway 19 in Hermann. When the officers arrived, both were shot by a gunman, who was wanted for multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants. The officers returned fire, but the gunman fled. He was captured the following day after barricading himself in a house. Detective Sergeant Griffith was shot in the chest and died from his injuries at Hermann Area District Hospital. Griffith, 34, also served as the Chief of the Rosebud Police Department and was known for being accessible to residents at all hours and had a history of de-escalating many situations in which individuals were experiencing behavioral health crises.

Officer Sullentrup was shot in the head and suffered a traumatic head injury. Because of the extent of his injury, he spent several months in a rehabilitation hospital in California before returning home in November 2023. Officer Sullentrup undergoes continuing physical therapy and will remain on disability for the remainder of his life because of the extent of his injuries.

Nominations for 2024 Public Safety Medals are open through February 28, 2025, and can be submitted via the Missouri Department of Public Safety website.

Post Views: 26