Governor Parson appoints 19 Missourians to various state boards and commissions

Governor Mike Parson announced 19 appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies.

Steve Ahrens, of Jefferson City, was appointed to the Governor’s Council on Disability.

Mr. Ahrens currently serves as president and CEO of the Missouri Propane Gas Association. He previously served as designated principal assistant for the Missouri Office of Administration and as director of the Publications Division for the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office. Mr. Ahrens holds a Bachelor of Science in communications from Missouri State University.

Victoria Babb, of St. Peters, was appointed to the Missouri Community Service Commission.

Ms. Babb currently serves as community resource director for Cunningham Recreation and runs the Play 4 ALL division. She previously served in the National Civilian Community Corps and Americorps St. Louis Partners. Ms. Babb is a board member of the St. Charles Community College Foundation and the Center for Autism Education. Ms. Babb holds a Bachelor of Arts in social science, economics, and public policy from Stephens College.

Winston Calvert, of University City, was appointed to the Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District.

Mr. Calvert manages a private consulting firm providing solutions to the complex challenges business and nonprofit leaders face. He also serves as director of the Boy Scouts of America’s Greater St. Louis Area Council and Heat Up St. Louis Inc. Mr. Calvert has worked as an attorney at Armstrong Teasdale LLP, as CEO of Community Impact Network, and as chief of staff to the St. Louis County Executive. Mr. Calvert holds a Juris Doctor from Washington University in St. Louis and a Bachelor of Music from Southern Illinois University–Carbondale.

Ed Elder, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Mr. Elder currently serves as president of Colliers in Kansas City. He previously served as treasurer for the Kansas City Missouri Police Foundation and is a board member of the Kansas City Area Development Council, University of Kansas Cancer Funding Partners, and United Way of Greater Kansas City. Mr. Elder holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Kansas State University.

Dr. Tawni Ferrarini, of St. Charles, was appointed to the State Board of Education.

Dr. Ferrarini currently serves as a professor of economic education at Lindenwood University. She previously served as professor and director of economic education and entrepreneurship for Northern Michigan University. Dr. Ferrarini has been a member of the National Association of Economic Education since 2000 and has numerous peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Ferrarini holds a Ph.D. in economics and a Master of Arts in economics from Washington University in St. Louis and a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics from Southern Illinois University–Carbondale.

Reverend Darryl Gray, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Missouri Workforce Development Board.

Reverend Gray currently serves as a pastor at Greater Fairfax Baptist Church and as a consultant at Gray and Gray Associates LLC. He also serves as a political advisor for the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition and as chair of the St. Louis Detention Facilities Oversight Board. Reverend Gray holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Benedict College and completed two years of study toward a Bachelor of Theology and Religious Studies and a Master of Science in Divinity from McGill University.

Tracy Henke, of Chesterfield, was appointed to the Missouri Workforce Development Board.

Ms. Henke currently serves as deputy executive director and COO of St. Louis Regional Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center (AMICSTL). Her extensive career spans roles such as chief policy officer and president of Chamber/STL at Greater St. Louis Inc., legislative director for former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, and various leadership positions within the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Ms. Henke holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

Dr. Daniel Isom, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District.

Dr. Isom currently serves as vice president of safety, security, and crisis management for Ameren. He previously served as interim director of public safety for the City of St. Louis in 2021 and as police commissioner for the City of St. Louis from 1988 to 2013. Dr. Isom holds a Ph.D. and a Master of Arts in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Missouri–St. Louis. He also holds a Master of Arts in public administration from Saint Louis University and a Bachelor of Arts in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Missouri–St. Louis.

Tammy Kirchner, of Memphis, was appointed as the Scotland County Clerk.

Ms. Kirchner currently serves as interim Scotland County Clerk. She previously served as deputy county clerk. Ms. Kirchner holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Wisconsin–River Falls.

Lyda Krewson, of St. Louis, was appointed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

Ms. Krewson previously served as mayor of the City of St. Louis from 2017 to 2021 and as an alderman for the City of St. Louis from 1997 to 2017. Ms. Krewson holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Missouri–St. Louis and a Bachelor of Science in education, psychology, and special education from Truman State University.

Dudley McCarter, of Clayton, was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Mr. McCarter has served as a principal of Behr, McCarter, Neely & Gabris, P.C. since 1992 and as a member of the Coordinating Board for Higher Education since 2019. Mr. McCarter also served in the United States Army Reserves from 1972 to 1980, receiving an honorable discharge at the rank of captain. He previously served as president of the Missouri Bar Association and is a current fellow of the American Bar Foundation. Mr. McCarter also serves on Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital’s Foundation Board. Mr. McCarter holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois.

Emmet Pierson, Jr., of Kansas City, was appointed to the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

Mr. Pierson currently serves as president and CEO of Community Builders of Kansas City. He also serves as a board member of the University of Missouri–Kansas City Board of Trustees and the Illinois Facilities Fund. Mr. Pierson previously served as owner and principal of North 40 Development LLC and served two terms as commissioner of Port KC. Mr. Pierson holds a Bachelor of General Studies in human biology from the University of Kansas.

Jerel Poor II, of Bonne Terre, was appointed to the Administrative Hearing Commission.

Mr. Poor currently serves as a circuit judge for the 24th Judicial Circuit. He previously served as a technical assistant and attorney at JEDMED Instrument Company in St. Louis. Mr. Poor holds a Bachelor of Arts in theater a Master of Business Administration from Lindenwood University and a Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University.

Dr. Thomas Prater, of Springfield, was appointed to the State Board of Education.

Dr. Prater currently serves as a partner physician at Mattax, Neu, and Prater Eye Center in Springfield. He is a member of the Missouri State Medical Society and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. He previously served on the Springfield City Council representing Zone 2. Dr. Prater holds a Doctor of Medicine from Washington University’s School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Southern Methodist University.

Ronda Schell, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Missouri Parole Board.

Ms. Schell has served as a special agent with the FBI since 2004. She has worked on several investigations and projects from bank robberies and human trafficking to high-profile counterterrorism investigations, including evidence identification in trial preparation for Saddam Hussein. Ms. Schell holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and a Master of Forensic Science from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Jason Schott, of Ste. Genevieve was appointed to the Governor’s Council on Disability.

Mr. Schott currently serves as chief deputy for the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department. He also serves as president of the Eastern Missouri Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates and as a board member of the Ste. Genevieve County 911 Tax Emergency Services Board, the Ozora TIF Commission, and the Ste. Genevieve City Business TIF Commission. He previously served as president of the Ste. Genevieve County Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Schott holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Lindenwood University.

Louise Secker, of Joplin, was appointed to the Missouri Community Service Commission.

Ms. Secker currently serves as a realtor for the Carlin Team at Keller Williams Realty, Inc. She previously served as development director for Lafayette House in Joplin. Ms. Secker is a board member of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation and the Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates. Ms. Secker holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and political science from Westminster College.

Whitney Smith, of Des Peres, was appointed to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Ms. Smith served 11 years with the Boeing Company in St. Louis. She holds a Master of Arts in Russian studies from the European University and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Miami University.

Dr. Tony Taylor, of Raytown, was appointed to the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.

Dr. Taylor currently serves as owner of Practical Project Solutions LLC and as a member of the part-time adjunct faculty pool for Avila University, Baker University, MidAmerica Nazarene University, University of Phoenix, and the University of Saint Mary. Dr. Taylor holds an Associate of Arts in computer science from Longview Community College, a Bachelor of Science in management and computer information systems from Park University, a Master of Business Administration from MidAmerica Nazarene University, and a Doctor of Management in organizational leadership and information technology from the University of Phoenix.

Jessica White, of Mayview, was appointed as the Lafayette County Clerk.

Ms. White currently serves as logistics coordinator, dispatch manager, and driver pay manager for TruckMovers.com. She also serves as secretary and treasurer for the Mayview Fire Protection District and as president of the Mayview Fire Ladies Auxiliary. Ms. White holds a Bachelor of Science in public relations from the University of Central Missouri.

Kimathia Wright, of Maryville, was appointed to the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.

Ms. Wright currently serves as chair of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) KC Adult Wellness Center. She previously served as an office assistant for Metropolitan Community College–Longview.

