Governor Parson appoints three to state boards and commissions

Share To Your Social Network

Governor Mike Parson announced three leadership designations to Missouri Boards and Commissions.

Kayla Hahn, of Jefferson City, was designated as chair of the Public Service Commission.

Dr. Hahn was appointed to the Missouri Public Service Commission on June 1, 2023. She previously served as Governor Parson’s policy director before being appointed to the Public Service Commission. As a member of Governor Parson’s senior staff, Dr. Hahn represented the state of Missouri on the Southern States Energy Board and Midwestern Higher Education Commission. Prior to her tenure in the Governor’s Office, she served as assistant director and research analyst for the Missouri Senate Division of Research from 2013-2018. Dr. Hahn holds a Bachelor of Science in political science from Missouri State University and a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy in political science from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

Al Li, of St. Louis, was designated as chair of the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

Mr. Li was appointed to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights on June 20, 2023. He has served as founder and CEO of ARTIS Commercial Capital since 2022. Mr. Li previously served as senior vice president at Regions Bank. He serves on several boards in his community, including chair of the Missouri District Export Council, trustee and executive committee member of the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, and member of the Advisory Council of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Li holds a Master of Business Administration from Washington University a Bachelor of Arts in communications and a Master of Arts in economics from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

Brittney Southworth, of Farmington, was designated as vice-chair of the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

Ms. Southworth was appointed to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights on June 2, 2023. Ms. Southworth currently serves as a registered nurse at BJC-Parkland Health Center in Farmington, working as a house supervisor, charge nurse, and in the acute and critical care departments. Ms. Southworth previously served as a practice administrator for the Hospitalist Program at Parkland Health Center and a precepting nurse for Mineral Area College’s nursing program. Prior to this, she served as a staff registered nurse at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital. Ms. Southworth has held a Missouri Nursing License since 2017. She holds a Bachelor of Science in both nursing and psychology from Southeast Missouri State University.

(NOTE: These designations do not require Missouri Senate approval.)

Related