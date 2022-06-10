Governor Parson appoints Princeton resident to post of First District Commissioner

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announces the appointment of a rural Princeton resident as Mercer County First District Commissioner.

Cheston Easter was appointed as interim First District Commissioner by the Mercer County Commission in April. He took the place of Thomas Shane Grooms, who died on April 4th.

Easter currently serves as the Commodity Manager for Albertsons Companies. He previously served as the Director of Operations and Programs Management for AgriThority and as a managing member for Bar E Farms LLC. He was also the Director of Global Raw Materials Procurement for ABInBev in New York and a marketing research analyst for Pioneer Hi-bred International Incorporated.

Easter graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Missouri—Columbia. He received a second Master of Science in Business Administration from Saint Louis University.