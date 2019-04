Governor Mike Parson has appointed a new Linn County Assessor.

Michele Murrell of Linneus is a current employee at the Assessor’s office and works as the Linn County Field Appraiser. She has been trained in real estate and personal property offices and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Missouri Western State University.

Murrell’s community involvement includes serving as the Linn County R-1 School Parent Teacher Organization President.