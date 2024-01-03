Governor Parson appoints Hegeman to statewide commission

Governor Mike Parson has announced the appointment of a former area legislator to the State Highways and Transportation Commission.

Dan Hegeman of St. Joseph had previously served as the 12th District State Senator and as a state representative for a sixth and fifth districts.

He currently serves as senior community business manager at Evergy, and he is co-owner of Hegeman Farm, Incorporated. He is the chairman of the St. Joseph Metropolitan Planning Organization and is a board member and former chairman of the Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

Hegeman has a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of Missouri-Columbia.