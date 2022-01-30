Governor Parson appoints Corey Herron as Circuit Judge for 4th Judicial Circuit

State News January 30, 2022 KTTN News
Gavel and Missouri Flag
Governor Mike Parson appointed the Honorable Corey K. Herron as Circuit Judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit, which includes Nodaway, Atchison, Holt, Gentry, and Worth counties. He will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Roger M. Prokes.

Judge Herron, of Rock Port, currently serves as an Associate Circuit Judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit in Atchison County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

