Governor Parson appoints Carrie Lamm Clark Associate Circuit Court Judge for Grundy County

Governor Mike Parson has appointed an Associate Circuit Court judge for Grundy County. Carrie Lamm-Clark will assume the position following the recent promotion of Steven Hudson to presiding judge of the 3rd Circuit Court, which serves Grundy, Mercer, Harrison, and Putnam counties.

The associate judge presides over felony and misdemeanor cases in Grundy County filed on behalf of the state of Missouri, as well as municipal court cases from the city of Trenton.

Clark is currently a Judge Advocate General for the Missouri National Guard. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Kansas and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri.

Previously, Clark served Grundy County as its prosecuting attorney. She was first elected in 2014 and was re-elected four years later. She resigned from this position on February 1, 2019, to become an “attorney advisor” for the Missouri National Guard.

