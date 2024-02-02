Governor Parson announces two judicial appointments

Share To Your Social Network

Governor Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the 6th and 18th Judicial Circuits.

Susan Casey, of Parkville, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Casey is currently the career law clerk and chief of staff to the Honorable Roseann Ketchmark of the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia and a Master of Science in journalism from the University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Megan Benton as Circuit Judge.

Phillip Sawyer, of Sedalia, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Pettis County in the 18th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Sawyer currently serves as the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney. He holds a Bachelor of Science in sociology and criminal justice from Missouri Valley College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Kansas City. He will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Jeff Mittelhauser as Circuit Judge.

Related