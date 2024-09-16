Governor Parson announces three judicial appointments

Governor Mike Parson has announced the appointment of new judges to serve in Missouri’s 16th, 19th, and 24th Judicial Circuits. These appointments fill vacancies created by recent retirements and judicial promotions.

The Honorable Lauren D. Barrett, of Kansas City, has been appointed as Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit. Judge Barrett currently serves as an associate circuit judge in the same circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia. She will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of the Honorable John M. Torrence.

Joseph L. Shetler, of Jefferson City, has been appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit. Mr. Shetler is the owner of Shetler Law, LLC. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts from Conception Seminary College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia. He will fill the vacancy created by the promotion of the Honorable Christopher K. Limbaugh to Circuit Judge.