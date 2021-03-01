Governor Parson announces release of remaining $280 million in general revenue restrictions

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced the release of the remaining $280,783,940 in FY21 general revenue restrictions.

“Thanks to our balanced approach to COVID-19, Missouri is in a much better position than what was originally projected,” Governor Parson said. “Our economy continues to come back strong, and we’re pleased to be able to release the remainder of these funds today.”

Due to the financial impact of COVID-19, the state previously restricted approximately $438 million in FY21 spending to ensure a balanced budget and the necessary funds to combat the virus moving forward. At the time these budget decisions were made, Missouri’s unemployment rate was projected to be at roughly 16.3 percent.

However, with a current unemployment rate of 5.8 percent, Missouri is outpacing its economic forecast and continues to see strong signs of recovery.

The state’s monthly general revenue report released earlier this month showed that net general revenue collections for January 2021 increased 18.3 percent compared to January 2020, increasing from $860.7 million last year to $1.02 billion this year.

Due to Missouri’s stronger-than-projected financial position, Governor Parson announced the release of over $38 million in general revenue in October 2020 and $119 million in January 2021. Today’s announcement represents the remainder of the FY21 restrictions and includes funding for the following agencies:

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development

Department of Revenue

Office of Administration

Department of Agriculture

Department of Natural Resources

Department of Economic Development

Department of Commerce and Insurance

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Department of Public Safety

Department of Corrections

Department of Mental Health

Department of Health and Senior Services

Department of Social Services

Office of the Attorney General

To view a full breakdown of the funds, please click here.

