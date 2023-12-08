Governor Parson announces four judicial appointments

Governor Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and the 6th and 21st Judicial Circuits.

The Honorable Rebeca M. Navarro-McKelvey, of St. Charles, was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Judge Navarro-McKelvey currently serves as a circuit judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit. She holds Bachelors of Arts in Spanish and political science, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Kelly C. Broniec to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Myles A. Perry, of Kansas City, will be appointed as Circuit Judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Perry is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Park University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Kansas City. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Thomas C. Fincham.

Nicolette A. Klapp, of St. Louis, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Klapp is currently an attorney at The Buxner Law Firm. She holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Missouri–Columbia and a Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Megan H. Julian as Circuit Judge.

The Honorable Matthew H. Hearne, of St. Louis, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit.

Judge Hearne currently serves as an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from Hillsdale College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Margaret T. Donnelly.