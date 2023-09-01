Governor Parson announces five appointments to various boards and commissions, including Chillicothe man as Eastern District Commissioner

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled three county office vacancies.

Cory Bomgaars, of Columbia, was appointed to the Missouri Wine and Grape Board.

Mr. Bomgaars currently serves as president of the Missouri Vintners Association and vice president of winery operations at Les Bourgeois Winery in Rocheport. He serves on the Midwest Grape and Wine Conference Advisory Committee. Mr. Bomgaars has previously served on the Ozark Mountain Vineyard Sustainability Assessment Workbook Technical Advisory Committee and has worked in the wine industry for over 30 years.

Joan Daleo, of O’Fallon, was appointed to the Missouri Wine and Grape Board.

Ms. Daleo currently serves as president and CEO of Ole Tyme Produce Inc. She further serves on the Greater STL Chairman’s Council, the Chamber STL Committee, and Harvest Sensations Board of Managers. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Reed College and a Master of Business Administration from Washington University.

Travis Freeman, of Chesterfield, was appointed to the Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Freeman currently serves as a partner with Moneta. He previously served as partner at Four Seasons Wealth Management. Mr. Freeman is a trustee for the Missouri State University Foundation and serves as a board member of both College Bound and The Fulton School. He holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Missouri State University.

Melissa Gourley, of Mountain Grove, was appointed to the Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Dr. Gourley currently serves as a veterinarian at Whetstone Veterinary Service in Mountain Grove. She was previously the owner of Whetstone Veterinary Service. Dr. Gourley is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association. She has served as a member of the Missouri State University’s West Plains Development Board and the Federal Appropriations Committee for Mountain Grove High School. Dr. Gourley holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from Missouri State University and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri–Columbia College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dennis Hicks, of Chillicothe, was appointed Eastern District Commissioner of Livingston County.

Mr. Hicks is the owner and operator of Hicks Hometown Drive-In and serves as a board member of Chillicothe Development Inc. He previously served as construction superintendent for North Missouri Construction. Mr. Hicks is a lifelong farmer and resident of Livingston County.

John LaRocca, of Saint Louis, was appointed to the Missouri Wine and Grape Board.

Mr. LaRocca currently serves as Missouri ProStart coordinator with the Missouri Restaurant Association. He further serves as an advisory board member for the University of Missouri–Columbia Hospitality Management School. Mr. LaRocca has served as general manager of the University Club of Missouri in Columbia and as president of the Missouri Restaurant Association.

Rochelle Moore, of Rock Port, was appointed as the Atchison County Assessor.

Ms. Moore has served as chief deputy collector for Atchison County since 2016. She previously served as a loan secretary for Citizens Bank and Trust.

Melissa Smith, of Memphis, was appointed as the Scotland County Public Administrator.

Ms. Smith currently serves as a substitute teacher for Scotland County R-1 School District. She previously served as the human resources director for Scotland County Hospital for seven years and as an employee of the Missouri Department of Social Services for 23 years. Ms. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science in human resources and psychology from Buena Vista University.

(Photo courtesy Governor Mike Parson’s office)

Related