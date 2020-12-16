Governor Parson announces $10.1 million in additional A+ scholarship funding

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced an additional $10.1 million for the A+ scholarship program, including $4.9 million in CARES Act funding and $5.2 million in supplemental funding to be proposed in the Governor’s recommended budget.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more students to utilize the A+ program than originally anticipated in the state’s budget. As a result, community colleges are facing a shortfall in funding for the program.

“COVID-19 has had far-reaching impacts on our state, including higher education,” Governor Parson said. “Many students across Missouri rely on the A+ program, so we are excited to be able to announce this funding and help community colleges continue providing the full A+ scholarship for all students.”

The A+ scholarship program provides scholarship funds to eligible graduates of A+ designated high schools who attend a participating public community college or vocational or technical school as well as certain private two-year vocational or technical schools.

For more information on the A+ program, click here.

