Governor Parson and First Lady Parson invite families to annual tree lighting ceremony and Candlelight Tours

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson cordially invite families to attend this year’s Candlelight Tours and annual tree lighting ceremony at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Friday, December 1 at 6:00 p.m. The annual lighting of the tree will be followed by this year’s Candlelight Tours.

The Candlelight Tours will run until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and again Monday, December 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Friday, the Bolivar High School choir will perform on the Mansion steps beginning at 5:30 p.m., before the tree lighting.

This year’s theme is “Standing United: A Salute to Christmas.” During the Candlelight Tours, visitors will be able to walk through the festively decorated ground floor of the Governor’s Mansion. Toys for Tots representatives will also be in attendance during the Candlelight Tours to accept donations of new, unwrapped toys or monetary contributions to support Missouri children this holiday season.

The Candlelight Tours are free and open to the public. Visitors will enter through the Madison Street gate.