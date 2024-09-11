Governor Parson and AG Bailey announce task force against psychoactive cannabis sales

During a press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced a joint task force between the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) to combat the spread of unregulated psychoactive cannabis products in Missouri. This latest action comes after Governor Parson announced Executive Order 24-10 and subsequent emergency rules by ATC were refused.

Governor Parson and Attorney General Bailey were joined by Senate President Pro Tempore Caleb Rowden, House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Patterson, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Paula Nickelson, Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond, ATC State Supervisor Michael Leara, and Missouri Poison Center Director Julie Weber.

“While there are some out there who want Missourians to believe the proliferation of these harmful products is not an emergency or threat to the well-being of Missouri children, I, along with the Attorney General, DPS, DHSS, and other health experts, strongly disagree,” Governor Parson said. “Together, with the help of the Attorney General and his team, we will root out these cannabis products being deceptively marketed to our children until such time the General Assembly provides the statutory framework for commonsense regulations.”

“Under state law, Missourians have a right to know what is in the products they or their children consume. That is why we are building on our existing investigation into these harmful, illicit products by formalizing a unit within my Consumer Protection Division that will be dedicated to investigating referrals from the ATC,” Attorney General Bailey said. “We will enforce the law to protect our children every step of the way.”

The AGO and ATC will establish a joint task force. Under the terms of the partnership, ATC will be responsible for investigating its licensees who sell unregulated psychoactive cannabis products in their facilities, collecting evidence of deceptive marketing practices, and referring matters to the AGO.

The AGO will create a specialized new unit within its Consumer Protection division to evaluate referrals from ATC and use its authority under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA) to bring legal action against licensees who continue prohibited practices related to unregulated psychoactive cannabis products

“ATC is fully committed to working to protect Missourians from products that endanger their health and safety,” Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control State Supervisor Mike Leara said. “We look forward to partnering with the Attorney General’s Office in the new task force. Our agents will be monitoring the practices of licensees related to unregulated psychoactive cannabis products to develop actions to prevent their sale.”

DHSS will continue to embargo unregulated psychoactive cannabis food products being sold, manufactured, or delivered in Missouri that do not originate from an “approved source” according to state and federal law. DHSS’s efforts will complement those of the AGO and ATC’s joint task force.

Since September 1, DHSS has visited 64 facilities, finding 39 with unregulated psychoactive cannabis products present on shelves. Thus far, 8,929 products have been embargoed through these enforcement efforts. Photos of deceptive products found during DHSS’ initial investigations can be found here.

“At the Missouri Poison Center, we have seen a steady increase in exposures related to accessibility and misidentification by children 5 years or younger consuming cannabis,” Missouri Poison Center Director Julie Weber said. “Our data shows that the total number of cases has doubled every year since 2018.”

DHSS already regulates food products using the authority within Missouri Revised Statutes Chapter 196, sections 196.010 to 196.120, and the Missouri Food Code.

