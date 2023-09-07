Governor Mike Parson to attend 65th Annual Economic Development Conference

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson will attend the 65th Annual Governor’s Conference on Economic Development, held from September 6-8 at the Lake of the Ozarks. Presented by the Hawthorn Foundation, the conference is held each year for industry experts to share updates on the latest economic development issues, strategies, and initiatives.

“As we continue our mission to strengthen Missouri’s economy, we’re pleased to join statewide partners at this year’s Governor’s Conference on Economic Development,” said Governor Parson. “This year’s conference includes a strong lineup of industry professionals who stand ready to address current issues with bold solutions. We appreciate those who work hard to provide this opportunity to share insights on critical issues facing our state.”

This year’s conference, themed “Not Done Yet” to build upon Governor Parson’s 2023 State of the State Address, will feature speakers representing a broad range of industries. Topics covered will include work-life balance, economic development strategy, community assets, emerging technology, workforce development, industrial site development, agriculture, manufacturing, child care, and more. Former University of Missouri head football coach Gary Pinkel will serve as the conference’s closing speaker.

Details about the 65th Annual Governor’s Conference on Economic Development, including the agenda and scheduled speakers, are available here.

