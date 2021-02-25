Governor Mike Parson proclaims National FFA Week in Missouri for nearly 26,000 agriculture students

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Governor Mike Parson proclaimed February 20-27, 2021, as National FFA Week in Missouri on behalf of nearly 26,000 members of Missouri FFA. Missouri FFA President Justin Eddy of Columbia received the proclamation on behalf of the 2020-2021 Missouri FFA State Officer team.

“Missouri agriculture has a bright future, and you can see that in action through our FFA members,” Governor Parson said. “Living and working on a farm is one of my greatest honors, and the First Lady and I continue to look to these young leaders to move the agriculture industry forward for generations to come.”

For the third year in a row, Governor Parson drove a John Deere tractor to the State Capitol in honor of the FFA tradition of students driving their tractors to school during National FFA Week. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe also joined in on the tradition again this year with the Governor, demonstrating their ties to agriculture and commitment to FFA students.

“As a first-generation farmer, it’s exciting to see the opportunities available to our young people through the FFA,” Lieutenant Governor Kehoe said. “It was really important to the Governor and I that we continued the tradition this year to let our FFA members know that we are here for them. They are a true representation of Missouri’s greatness and continue to make Missouri proud.”

In 1928, 33 young men met at the Baltimore Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri, and began the National Future Farmers of America Organization. Today, 93 years later, the organization is officially known as the National FFA Organization and represented locally by 8,700 FFA chapters and 760,000 members nationwide.

To learn more about the Missouri FFA Association, click here.

Related