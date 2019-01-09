Governor Mike Parson makes appointments to commissions and offices in area counties

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Wednesday appointments to various commissions and offices.

Those appointments included Randy Huffman of rural Galt as the Sullivan County Western District Commissioner. Huffman replaces Danny Busick who resigned from the commissioner position and was to be sworn in today (Wednesday) as the Second District State Representative for Mercer, Sullivan, and Putnam counties as well as part of Adair County. Two years are left on the county commissioner’s term.

Huffman recently retired from 38 years in various education roles and currently works in part-time for the Grundy County R-5 School District. He received a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from the Northwest Missouri State University of Maryville.

Kent Bryant of Kirksville was appointed as the Adair County Assessor. He had been the Chief Appraiser for the Audrain County Assessor’s Office in Mexico, Missouri since 2011.

Bryant attended the former Northeast Missouri State University of Kirksville, served in the United States Navy as an Air Traffic Controller, and graduated from the Lowman and Company National Real Estate Appraisal School.

Nyle Bowyer of Brunswick was appointed as the Chariton County Coroner. He is the Technology Coordinator for the Brunswick R-2 School District and Northwestern R-1 School District of Mendon.

Bowyer is also a part-time Emergency Medical Technician-Basic for the ambulance districts of Saline and Chariton counties. He received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Networking Systems Technology from the State Technical College of Missouri of Linn.