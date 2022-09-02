Governor Mike Parson grants 25 pardons in August

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson granted 25 pardons during the month of August 2022. According to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Brent Hansen Carl Thayer Nathan Truitt Chad Beasley Dean Virden Kelley McKinley Bryan Alspaugh Jack Rector Robert Ford James Bartels John Richardson Casey Russell Fantenia Davis Donny Bennartz Leslie Barton Anthony Smith Rockey Swanson Gregory Huggins Brian Pumphrey Randal DeVerger Daniel Wells Philip Albert Jerry Shreve Melissa Wyrick Danny Conway

(Photo courtesy Governor’s office)