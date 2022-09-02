Governor Mike Parson grants 25 pardons in August

Governor Mike Parson granted 25 pardons during the month of August 2022. According to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Brent Hansen
- Carl Thayer
- Nathan Truitt
- Chad Beasley
- Dean Virden
- Kelley McKinley
- Bryan Alspaugh
- Jack Rector
- Robert Ford
- James Bartels
- John Richardson
- Casey Russell
- Fantenia Davis
- Donny Bennartz
- Leslie Barton
- Anthony Smith
- Rockey Swanson
- Gregory Huggins
- Brian Pumphrey
- Randal DeVerger
- Daniel Wells
- Philip Albert
- Jerry Shreve
- Melissa Wyrick
- Danny Conway
(Photo courtesy Governor’s office)