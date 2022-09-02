Governor Mike Parson grants 25 pardons in August

State News September 2, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri Governor Mike Parson
Governor Mike Parson granted 25 pardons during the month of August 2022.  According to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Brent Hansen
  2. Carl Thayer
  3. Nathan Truitt
  4. Chad Beasley
  5. Dean Virden
  6. Kelley McKinley
  7. Bryan Alspaugh
  8. Jack Rector
  9. Robert Ford
  10. James Bartels
  11. John Richardson
  12. Casey Russell
  13. Fantenia Davis
  14. Donny Bennartz
  15. Leslie Barton
  16. Anthony Smith
  17. Rockey Swanson
  18. Gregory Huggins
  19. Brian Pumphrey
  20. Randal DeVerger
  21. Daniel Wells
  22. Philip Albert
  23. Jerry Shreve
  24. Melissa Wyrick
  25. Danny Conway

(Photo courtesy Governor’s office)

