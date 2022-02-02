Governor Mike Parson grants 17 pardons and commutes 1 sentence

Governor Mike Parson granted 17 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri.
Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
-
Rachel Kozma
-
Timothy Johns
-
Todd Hull
-
Michael Crane
-
Brittany Pickle
-
David Werner
-
Geoffrey Norsic
-
Charles Lanier
-
Sarah Van Winkle-Sankey
-
Nancy Milner-Umfleet
-
Michelle Kinnard
-
Thomas Tobin
-
David Williams
-
Alice Thomas
-
Bradley Clevenger
-
William Risher
-
Robert McCurdy
Commutation:
1) Dawn Huston