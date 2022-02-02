Governor Mike Parson grants 17 pardons and commutes 1 sentence

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson granted 17 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri.

Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons :

Rachel Kozma Timothy Johns Todd Hull Michael Crane Brittany Pickle David Werner Geoffrey Norsic Charles Lanier Sarah Van Winkle-Sankey Nancy Milner-Umfleet Michelle Kinnard Thomas Tobin David Williams Alice Thomas Bradley Clevenger William Risher Robert McCurdy

Commutation :

1) Dawn Huston

