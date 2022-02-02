Governor Mike Parson grants 17 pardons and commutes 1 sentence

State News February 2, 2022 KTTN News
Governor Mike Parson granted 17 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri.

Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  1. Rachel Kozma

  2. Timothy Johns

  3. Todd Hull

  4. Michael Crane

  5. Brittany Pickle

  6. David Werner

  7. Geoffrey Norsic

  8. Charles Lanier

  9. Sarah Van Winkle-Sankey

  10. Nancy Milner-Umfleet

  11. Michelle Kinnard

  12. Thomas Tobin

  13. David Williams

  14. Alice Thomas

  15. Bradley Clevenger

  16. William Risher

  17. Robert McCurdy

Commutation:

1) Dawn Huston

