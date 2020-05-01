Governor Mike Parson appoints Kelly Puckett as Grundy County Prosecutor

Governor Mike Parson today (Friday) appointed Kelly Puckett as the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney. Puckett has served as the interim prosecuting attorney for the county since early 2019.

Puckett succeeded Carrie Lamm Clark, who resigned. It was previously reported Clark resigned to take a full-time job as an advisor with the Missouri National Guard.

Puckett holds a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from Missouri Western State University and a Juris Doctorate from Washburn University School of Law.

