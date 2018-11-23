Governor Mike Parson appoints Chillicothe attorney as 43rd Circuit Court Judge

Governor Mike Parson has appointed a Chillicothe attorney, Ryan Horsman, as a Circuit Judge of the 43rd Judicial Circuit, Division 1 with five counties comprising the circuit: Livingston, Daviess, DeKalb, Caldwell, and Clinton.

Horsman won the August 2018 primary election for the position and ran unopposed in the November general election. He fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Thomas Chapman who was appointed to another judicial position.

Horsman has practiced law since 2007 earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Continuing as the senior circuit court judge in the 43rd circuit, following his election this month is Judge Brent Elliott of Stewartsville.