Governor Mike Parson announces two judicial appointments

Governor Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the 18th and 31st Judicial Circuits.

The Honorable Jeff Mittelhauser, of Sedalia, will be appointed as Circuit Judge for the 18th Judicial Circuit.

Judge Mittelhauser currently serves as an associate circuit judge in Pettis County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in speech communication from the University of Central Missouri and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri. He will the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Robert L. Koffman.

The Honorable Nathan Taylor, of Strafford, was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.

Judge Taylor currently serves as an associate circuit judge in Greene County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business finance from Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa. He will fill the newly created position in the circuit.