Governor approves funding for nursing program at NCMC, other area institutions

Governor Mike Parson has announced the awarding of $5 million in grant funding for twenty Missouri colleges and universities to continue the enhancement of nursing education programs.

The grants include $198,000 to North Central Missouri College, $150,000 to Truman State University, $386, 780 to Missouri Western State University, and $147,500 for Northwest Missouri State University.

The nursing programs provide scholarships and tuition assistance for nursing faculty, clinical simulation equipment and staffing, technology enhancements, faculty pay increases, nursing faculty professional development, and graduate nursing program development to educate more nursing faculty.

Nearly $3 million in funding had already been approved by Governor Parson through a special appropriation by the Missouri General Assembly. A total of nearly $8 million has been awarded through the Governor’s office.

In addition to these funds, the Missouri State Board of Nursing has awarded more than $10 million through the Nursing Education Incentive program, an annual grant program designed to increase the physical and educational capacity of professional nursing programs in Missouri.