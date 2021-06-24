Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced their participation in several statewide bicentennial events leading up to and following Missouri Statehood Day on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

“As we approach the 200th anniversary of our state this August, we are reminded of the dedication, passion, and love so many people have for Missouri. Missourians work hard every day to continue building on the strong foundation that has made our state a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Governor and First Lady Parson said. “From our rural areas to the big cities, Missouri offers so much to so many, and the story of our state is one to be remembered, shared, and celebrated.”

Missouri Statehood Day marks an important milestone of 200 years since the Missouri Territory became the 24th state to enter the Union. In celebration of the state’s bicentennial year, the Governor and First Lady will plan to visit historical sites and communities across Missouri as part of a Bicentennial Tour from July to August. Event details will be provided in Governor Parson’s weekly schedule as they are confirmed.

The Governor and First Lady will also take part in several of the Missouri Bicentennial Commission’s sponsored festivities leading up to Statehood Day events on August 10, 2021, in Jefferson City. As part of Missouri’s statewide bicentennial celebration, the Governor’s Office will also be hosting a Bicentennial Inaugural Parade in Jefferson City on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. to showcase Missouri’s past, present, and future. The Bicentennial Inaugural Ball will be held that evening following the parade at the Missouri State Capitol.

The Bicentennial Inaugural Parade will celebrate the swearing-in of Missouri’s elected officials from this year’s Bicentennial Inauguration as well as highlight the history and significance of all 114 counties across the state of Missouri.

“Our counties, communities, and citizens are what make Missouri the state we all know and love, and we are excited to celebrate our rich heritage together,” Governor and First Lady Parson said.

The Governor’s Office is looking for additional participants from across the state to showcase Missouri history. For more information on Governor Parson’s Bicentennial Tour and to sign up to participate in the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade, please click here.

Missourians are encouraged to visit Missouri2021.org to discover events taking place across the state throughout the year.

Related