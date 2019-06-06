Multiple activities are planned during the 15th Annual Gooseberry Festival in Trenton June 13th through 16th.

Activities begin with a youth tennis tournament at the Trenton High School tennis courts. David Sager is in charge of the tennis tournament and says the tournament for players 14 through 18 years old will be June 13th and 14th, with check-in at 3 o’clock and play at 4 o’clock each day.

Girls singles bracket competition will be held on June 13th, and a boys singles bracket action will be held on June 14th. Medals will be awarded for first through sixth place and each participant will have at least two matches. The cost to enter is $5.00, which will go to the THS tennis program.

The night of Friday, June 14th will include local musicians performing during Music Under the Stars at the Trenton Elks Lodge. The free event starts at 8:30 and those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs. Beverages will be available for purchase inside the Elks Lodge.

Activities that Saturday will start with the 10th Annual Gooseberry Festival 5K/10K Run/Walk. The Grundy County Health Department sponsors the free event, which will begin and end at the Eastside Park. Elizabeth Gibson with the health department says registration will begin at the park that morning at 7 o’clock with the race beginning at 7:30.

The free event is designed to promote physical activity. The 5K/10K will be timed, and medals, provided by the McHargue family, will be presented for first through third place in each age category. Gibson asks that only runners participate in the 10K race.

Participants are encouraged to register online by June 12th at THIS LINK. The first 150 registrants will receive a free t-shirt. Preceptor Nu will man water stations, and members of the Sunnyview Foundation Board will provide water for the Gooseberry 5K/10K.

Contact the Grundy County Health Department for more information on the race at 660-359-4196.

The Gooseberry Open Frisbee Golf Tournament will be held on the northwest side of Moberly Park the morning of June 15th at 8 o’clock. Nick McHargue says Tyler Busick has ordered supplies for the tournament and was instrumental in getting the frisbee golf facility installed in Trenton. Busick also helped get sponsors for each hole on the frisbee golf course.

Contact Busick for more information on the Gooseberry Open Frisbee Golf Tournament at 660-988-1218.

Other activities include a crappie and bass tournament. Tournament headquarters is the American Sportsman Rod and Gun Store on East 10th Street. The tournament is slated for Saturday morning, June 15th at 8 o’clock with an entry fee of $30.00 per two-person team. Contact Vance Cox for more information on the crappie and bass tournament at 660-359-6849.

Members of the Dockery Chapel United Methodist Church will sell gooseberry pies and baked goods at the Rock Barn starting Saturday morning at 9 o’clock. Nick McHargue encourages attendees to arrive early to the Rock Barn if they want to buy some of the baked items.

The Trenton Art Guild will hold this year’s Gooseberry Festival Art Show at the Doris Rider Art Gallery on the North Central Missouri College campus Saturday from 9 to 4 o’clock and Sunday from 1:30 to 4 o’clock. Linda Reed with the Art Guild says all kinds of media will be accepted, including watercolor, pencil, oil, and acrylic.

All local artists are welcome, and individuals do not have to be from Trenton to submit art. Artists wishing to have their art featured should bring their work to the Rider Gallery that Thursday from 9 o’clock to noon. There is no cost to submit art. More information on the Gooseberry Festival Art Show can be obtained by contacting Loreen McDonald at 660-707-0714 or Cheri McHargue at 660-359-6161.

Another activity planned for Saturday is an atlatl throw at the Rock Barn area at 9:30. Steve Spencer will coach participants and have targets set up and atlatls available to use. Contact Spencer for more information on the atlatl throw at 660-359-3635.

A horseshoe pitching clinic and tournament will be held at Eastside Park at 10 o’clock on Saturday and McHargue says E. J. Barnes can assist participants with their technique during the clinic. Horseshoes will be available to use and you may contact Barnes for more information at 660-359-1286.

The Riverside Country Club Coaches Golf Tournament will be that Saturday as well. The tournament will honor Junior Mullenix, Richard Woods, Don Sturgis, and C. F. Russell. The cost is $120 per team, and it is limited to the first 30 teams. Contact Kary Klinginsmith for more information at 660-359-1012.

The North Missouri Saddle Club hosting a Green Hills Circuit Horse Show is pending as the area the show is held in needs to be cleaned up from flooding. Sign up for the show would start at 9 o’clock on Saturday morning, and the show would start at 10 o’clock. Contact Lindsey Wendt for more information at 660-359-7393.

On Sunday, soccer games for children will be held at the soccer fields at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Contact Nick McHaruge for more information on the Gooseberry Festival as a whole at 660-359-7943.