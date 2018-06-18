Gooseberry Festival 5K/10K Run winners announced

Logan Dunkin of Spickard and Trent Crawford of Trenton were the overall winners in the 5K and 10K runs at the Gooseberry Festival Saturday.

17-year old Logan Dunkin won the 10K with a time of 40 minutes 45 seconds in the male ages 15 to 17 division. 36-year old Elle Harris of Trenton had the second-best time among all 10K runners at 49 minutes 58 seconds competing in the female ages 30 to 39 category. The third best time among the 10k runners was by 45-year old Kristi Weldon of Trenton at one hour 20 seconds in the female ages 40 to 49 division.

21-year old Trent Crawford of Trenton won the 5K run with a time of 21 minutes 47 seconds in the male 18 to 22 age group. 49-year old Doug Lawler of Olathe, Kansas was the runner-up among the 5K runners with a time of 22 minutes 45 seconds in the male ages 40 to 49 category. 25-year old Joshua Marshall of Trenton finished third among the 5k participants at 23 minutes 32 seconds in the male ages 23 to 29 division.

Just two seconds later, 33-year old Amelia Schachtsiek of Monroe City crossed the finish line in fourth place in the 5K at 23-minutes 34 seconds. She was the top female finisher in the 5K run and competed in the female ages 30 to 39 group. 62-year old Richard Witten of Trenton was the fifth-place finisher in the 5K at 24 minutes six seconds in the male ages 60 to 99 division. Vince Neal of Trenton placed sixth overall in the 5K at 24 minutes 55 seconds in the male 40 to 49 category.

The events were coordinated by the Grundy County Health Department.

