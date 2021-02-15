Glen Briggs steps down as chairman of Local Emergency Planning Committee

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Due to a technicality, Glen Briggs reports he’s stepping down as the elected chairman of the Local Emergency Planning Committee for Grundy County, but Briggs says he will continue as the Grundy County Emergency Manager.

Due to what was called rule changes implemented by the Missouri Emergency Response Commission, the emergency planning committee chairman can not also be the emergency manager. Briggs has served in both capacities for the past five years. He explained the duties of an emergency management director are a separate function from the nine-member local emergency planning committee.

Alan Barnett will assume duties as chairman of the emergency planning committee. Briggs will remain a MEMBER of the committee. Other members for the emergency planning committee include Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray; Police Chief Rex Ross, Fire Chief Brandon Gibler, Kelli Hillerman of the Grundy county health department, Steve Tracy of the Grundy county ambulance, Marty Chapman of Grundy county road and bridge, and Frank Hayden represents Wright Memorial Hospital – via St. Luke’s Health System. Alan Barnett is the representative for the public. Since Barnett is moving up to the position of chairman, the committee will need to choose a vice-chairman. Hillerman continues as secretary.

