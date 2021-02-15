Gladstone Police Department issue Endangered Silver Alert for 84-year-old woman in early stages of Dementia

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Gladstone Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult from 2641 NE 74th Street at Gladstone, Missouri.

The endangered Silver Advisory missing adult is 84 year old Dorothy Parker who is five feet two inches, 118 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes. She reportedly was last seen on Friday morning at 10 o’clock.

Gladstone police indicate Parker has early stages of dementia. Vehicle Information is listed as a Maroon 2013 Honda Accord bearing Missouri license plate of D0TB0B.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.

Related