Girl Scout registration to take place in Gilman City

Girls can register to join a Girl Scout troop during a registration and information open house at the Gilman City United Methodist Church next week.

Parents will have an opportunity to ask questions and find out more about Girl Scouts during the event next Friday, September 21st evening from 5 to 6 o’clock. More information can be found by calling or texting Kali McCrary at 660-654-2755.

Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri Membership Manager Shana Norris says Girl Scouting builds leaders of tomorrow with programming in civic engagement, entrepreneurship, outdoor experiences, and STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.