Girl Scout open house set for October 16th in Trenton

An interactive open-house event to teach girls and their families about Girl Scouts will be held in Trenton.

The New G. I. R. L. event will be at the First Christian Church on the evening of October 16th from 5:30 to 6:30. G. I. R. L. stands for Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, and Leaders.

Girls will travel through four stations featuring hands-on activities related to the four program areas of Girl Scouts: science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics; entrepreneurship; outdoor activities; and civic engagement.

Participants will be eligible for their first Girl Scout badge by the end of the event with parents and caregivers receiving information about Girl Scouts and troop options.

Call or text Membership Manager Shana Norris at 816-945-9084 for more information.