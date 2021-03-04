Girl hurt in crash with ex-Chiefs Coach “likely has permanent brain damage”

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A girl critically hurt in a car crash involving a former Kansas City Chiefs coach may never fully recover from her brain injury.

The lawyer of the family, Tom Porto, told Good Morning America while Ariel has been out of a coma for a couple of weeks, she is unable to walk or speak. He said she likely has brain damage that she will have to endure for the rest of her life. Britt Reid is under investigation for DUI, but no charges have been filed. Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, admitted on the scene he had “two or three drinks” and had taken prescription Adderall.

Police are awaiting toxicology report results.

Watch the GMA clip.

(Photo Courtesy of Missourinet)

Related