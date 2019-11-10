Gilman City woman injured after hitting Freightliner truck near Gallatin

The Highway Patrol reports a Gilman City woman sustained serious injuries when the car she drove hit a Freightliner tractor near Gallatin on Friday afternoon, and she was later arrested.

An ambulance transported 41-year-old Angela Whitlock to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Truck driver 17-year-old Wyatt Brewer of Jamesport was reported as not injured.

Both vehicles traveled east on Highway 6 before the car reportedly attempted to pass the truck on the right side at the junction with Highway 13 North as the truck was turning south. The car’s front driver’s side struck the Freightliner’s front passenger’s side before the car came to rest in a private drive facing southeast, totaled, and the truck came to rest in a ditch facing east with extensive damage.

The Patrol arrested Whitlock and accused her of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. She was released for treatment.

A crash report shows Brewer did not wear a safety device, and it is unknown if Whitlock did.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares