Gilman City woman hurt in Saturday UTV crash

A Gilman City resident was injured when a utility vehicle that she was driving, and a van, collided three miles west of Gilman City Saturday evening.

Sixty-six-year-old Connie Ward received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The operator of the van was 30-year-old Mallory Miles of Gilman City who wasn’t hurt.

Ms. Ward was westbound on Route H attempting a left turn into a field, while the van was attempting to pass striking the front driver’s side of the UTV.

Neither operator was using safety equipment and the damage was extensive to the UTV and moderate for the van.