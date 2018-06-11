Gilman City teen hurt in crash on Highway 146

A Gilman City teen serious injuries when the car he was driving overturned on Highway 146 east of Melbourne.

Sixteen-year-old Quentin Hughs was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton after the Saturday morning crash one mile east of Melbourne. Hughs was eastbound when his car crossed the centerline, he overcorrected, the vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned twice, and came to rest on its wheels.

The car was demolished and the patrol report notes Hughs was wearing a seatbelt.

