Gilman City superintendent’s contract renewed for another year

The Gilman City Board of Education has approved the 2024-25 school calendar. Classes at Gilman City School will begin on August 21. The current school calendar was reviewed on Wednesday night. Superintendent Roger Alley reported that Gilman City had missed five and a half days of classes due to snow and adverse weather conditions.

The Gilman City School District will not require an election in April, as two candidates filed for the two open positions. These are incumbents Keith Preston and Ryan Hulett.

Roger Alley was offered a contract for another year as the superintendent. His salary for the next year will be determined at a later date.

