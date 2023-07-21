Gilman City R-4 Board of Education sets meal prices and approves bids

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education convened on July 19th to determine meal prices for the upcoming school year and approve various bids. During the meeting, Bookkeeper Tori Wideman presented the lunch and breakfast prices, which were subsequently approved by the board.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, lunch prices have been set at $3.10 for elementary school students, $3.15 for high school students, and $4 for adults. Breakfast will cost $1.65 for elementary students, $1.90 for high school students, and $2.25 for adults. These prices will come into effect once the new school year commences.

Furthermore, the board deliberated and approved bids for various services and supplies. MFA’s bid for propane was accepted at a rate of $1.26. Additionally, the bids for gas and diesel were granted to Landes and MFA. Food supplies were approved from Graves, while Rapid Removal secured the contract for trash removal for $437.

During the meeting, Superintendent Roger Alley addressed several infrastructure matters, including the installation of new floors, the addition of new doors, and plans for a bathroom remodel.

In addition to these decisions, the board scheduled the tax rate hearing for August 16th.

