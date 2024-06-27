Gilman City R-4 board approves budget with a projected deficit

Share To Your Social Network

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 budget during their meeting on June 25. Total expenditures are budgeted at $2,015,305, while revenues are projected at $1,938,532, resulting in a projected deficit of $77,273.

Superintendent Roger Alley noted that the local salary schedule base will be $31,381. Free textbook expenditures were budgeted at $2,000.

The board approved the Teacher Baseline Grant for the next school year. Additionally, approval was given to several reports, including the Federal Programs Expenditure Report, the Evaluation Report for Title 1 and Title 2A, and the Participation Report for 2024-2025.

The board also approved the Professional Development Evaluation, the Program Handbook for the next school year, and the Summary of Planned Professional Development for the next school year.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported that summer cleaning projects are progressing well. Work on the agriculture and music floors, which sustained water damage in January, is scheduled to start this week.

Post Views: 46

Related