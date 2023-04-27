Gilman City man facing additional charges regarding investigation of burglary at Route 69 Storage in Daviess County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Gilman City man charged after a reported vehicle pursuit on March 28th faces additional charges related to allegedly unlawfully entering storage units prior to the pursuit.

Thirty-eight-year-old Benjamin Eugene Breer has been charged in Daviess County with three felony counts of second-degree burglary as well as the felonies of stealing $750 or more, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools. He also faces the misdemeanors of stealing, second-degree property damage, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was denied.

Breer was previously charged with two felony counts of first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and one felony count of resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying a red and blue light, making a false report, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to drive on the right half of the road when the road was of sufficient width, and operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license. Bond was also denied on those charges, and he is next scheduled for court in that case May 2nd.

A probable cause statement accuses Breer of cutting the padlocks of three storage units at Route 69 Storage in Daviess County and damaging items. He is also accused of stealing items valued at $1,270.

Breer was arrested after a pursuit, and a search warrant was executed the next day on the vehicle Breer was said to have driven. The probable cause statement says burglary tools and drug paraphernalia were found.

