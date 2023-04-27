Gilman City man extradited from Jefferson City to face burglary charge

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Gilman City man on April 27th from the Algoa Correctional Center for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 28th.

Thirty-three-year-old Levi Wayne Wedgeworth has been charged with felony second-degree burglary. His bond is $20,000 cash only with special conditions of North Missouri Court Services and having no contact with the alleged victims.

He previously waived a preliminary hearing. His first court appearance is scheduled for April 28th.

Wedgeworth is accused of unlawfully entering a home at 101 West 20th Street, possessed by Brittany Huskey, on October 31st for the purpose of stealing.

Wedgeworth was previously convicted in Harrison County Circuit Court in September 2020 of second-degree burglary and in August 2022 of first-degree harassment.

Related