The Gilman City Fair will be held at the fairgrounds Thursday, June 13 through Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Activities will include a sheep and goat show Thursday, hog show Friday, and rabbit and cattle shows Saturday. A barbecue supper will be served Friday and Saturday, and homemade ice cream will be available all three days.

Contact Gilman City Agriculture Instructor Dan Chalfant for more information about the Gilman City Fair at 660-876-5221 or 660-373-0701.