Gilman City Fair kicks off on Friday, June 14

The Gilman City Fair is set to feature its livestock shows this weekend, offering a variety of events and delicious meals for attendees.

The shows will begin on June 14th with sheep and goats at 9 a.m., followed by swine at 6 p.m. The following day, June 15th, will showcase rabbits at 9:30 a.m. and cattle at 6 p.m.

In addition to the livestock shows, the FFA concession stand will open on June 13th at 4:30 p.m., providing a full menu. The concession stand will continue to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on June 14th and 15th.

Fairgoers can look forward to a pulled pork supper on June 14th at 5 p.m., and a brisket supper on June 15th at 5 p.m. To top it off, homemade ice cream will be available, adding a sweet touch to the fair’s offerings.

