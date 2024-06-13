Gilman City Fair kicks off on Friday, June 14

Local News June 13, 2024 KTTN News
Fair News Graphic V4
Share To Your Social Network
             

The Gilman City Fair is set to feature its livestock shows this weekend, offering a variety of events and delicious meals for attendees.

The shows will begin on June 14th with sheep and goats at 9 a.m., followed by swine at 6 p.m. The following day, June 15th, will showcase rabbits at 9:30 a.m. and cattle at 6 p.m.

In addition to the livestock shows, the FFA concession stand will open on June 13th at 4:30 p.m., providing a full menu. The concession stand will continue to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on June 14th and 15th.

Fairgoers can look forward to a pulled pork supper on June 14th at 5 p.m., and a brisket supper on June 15th at 5 p.m. To top it off, homemade ice cream will be available, adding a sweet touch to the fair’s offerings.

Post Views: 0

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com