Gilman City Fair kicks off June 14th

The Gilman City Fair will be held this week starting on Thursday, June 14th.

Events for the fair include goat and sheep shows Thursday, June 14th, a hog show Friday, June 15th, and rabbit and cattle shows Saturday, June 16th.

Livestock shows are open to livestock exhibitors age 21 and younger on the day of the show. Exhibitors must be able to handle their own animals and provide bedding for their animals. Registration fees per head are $5 for goats, sheep, and hogs; $7 for cattle, and $2 for rabbits.

There will also be food stands on the grounds as well as a barbecue supper Friday and Saturday evenings.

Contact Gilman City FFA Advisor Dan Chalfant at 660-876-5221 or at 660-373-0701 for more information.

