Gilman City Board of Education sets tax rate

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education has set the district’s tax rate at $5.0298 per $100 of assessed valuation. A school representative reports that is an increase of .01 cents from last year.

The board approved the local compliance plan, conflict of interest policy, and annual secretary of the board report.

Principal Jill Sperry reported a new water bottle filler station has been installed.

Superintendent Roger Alley reported Gilman City received a Williford Grant for $9,280. It was used to buy four Smart TVs, which have been installed.

