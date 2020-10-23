Gilman City Board of Education presented information on grants

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education Wednesday, October 21st heard about grants approved by the state.

Financial Administrative Assistant Tori Wideman reports Superintendent Roger Alley talked about the $9,000 Missouri Connectivity Grant and the $8,000 Missouri Access Grant. Wideman explains the Connectivity Grant involves purchasing wifi-enabled devices, such as Chromebooks and hotspots, for students if they need them for distance learning. The Access Grant involves perimeter wifi, which includes the purchase of antennae and hotspots for students, and pays the monthly fee for hotspots.

The board approved a curriculum program evaluation.

Principal Jill Sperry reported a Halloween Parade for Gilman City kindergarten through sixth grade will be Wednesday, October 28th. FFA Barnwarming is Saturday, October 24th. Junior high school basketball has started.

