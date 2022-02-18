Gilman City Board of Education offers contract to Jill Sperry for 2022-2023 school year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

After the conclusion of an executive session on February 16, the Gilman City R-4 Board of Education offered a principal contract to Jill Sperry for the 2022-2023 school year. The salary will be determined later. Sperry is the current principal.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the At-Risk and Drop Out Rate Evaluation and Superintendent Roger Alley discussed teacher salary recommendations from the state.

Alley reported blinds have been installed in the gym and Sperry reported Gilman City student Camden Griffith won the County Spelling Bee. He will go on to the Regional Spelling Bee in Saint Joseph on March 5th.

A junior high school academic meet was held on February 16, with Gilman City winning both matches.

