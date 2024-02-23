Gilman City Board of Education makes staffing changes in recent meeting

Share To Your Social Network

In a recent executive session held on February 20th, the Gilman City R-4 Board of Education made significant staffing decisions. Brent Mitchell was officially offered the role of high school principal, while Jill Sperry was offered the position of elementary school principal. Both Mitchell and Sperry have accepted these roles and are currently serving in their respective capacities. The details of their salaries are yet to be determined.

During the same session, the board also accepted the resignation of Keely Waddle, a third-grade teacher at the school.

In the regular meeting that followed, the board approved a football cooperation agreement with Pattonsburg for the upcoming school year. Additionally, the At Risk and Drop Out Rate Program Evaluation received the board’s approval.

Principal Sperry shared some positive news, announcing Hilea Nail as the winner of the school spelling bee. Furthermore, Jemma Stotts emerged victorious in the county bee and is set to compete in Saint Joseph on March 2nd.

As the academic year progresses, teachers are gearing up for end-of-course assessments and Missouri Assessment Program testing.

In other news, the Gilman City R-4 School District celebrated its 100th day of school on February 13th. Principal Mitchell also provided an update on the varsity basketball season, highlighting key achievements. He noted the outstanding performance of the Junior Academic Team, which remained undefeated.

