Gilman City Board of Education hear report on end-of-year checkout

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education heard a report on end of the year check out procedures. Principal Jill Sperry said end of the year check out would be held Tuesday through Thursday.

The teachers last day for the school year will be Thursday.

Superintendent Roger Alley talked about the CARES Act. Bookkeeper Tori Wideman reports Gilman City could receive funding if the district chooses to fill out an application.

During an executive session, the board accepted a resignation from High School and Elementary School Art Teacher Lori Wattenbarger.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares