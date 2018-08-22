Gilman City Board of Education approves tax rate, sets lunch prices

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approved the district’s tax rate and meal prices at a recent meeting.

The tax rate was set at $5.0274 which is up 92.86 cents from last year. The total assessed valuation is $12,090,875, which is up $292,043 compared to last year.

Breakfast and lunch prices were increased by five cents with the elementary school breakfast costing $1.25 and the price for lunch set at $2.45. High school breakfast will cost $1.50, and lunch will be priced at $2.55. For adults, breakfast will cost $1.90, and lunch will be priced at $3.50.

The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger Suburban. The Local Compliance Plan and the annual secretary of the board report were also approved.

